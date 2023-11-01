VHP organises Muslim-free 'mehendi camps' in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and Rashtriya Sevika Samiti are jointly organising ‘mehendi camps’ at 11 locations in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar to urge people not to allow Muslim artists to apply henna on the hands of Hindu women.

The ‘camps’ are being organised on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth.

Describing it as a part of their two-year-old campaign to protect Hindu girls from getting targeted for religious conversion, VHP’s Prant Sah Gau Raksha Pramukh in Muzaffarnagar, Maheshwari, explained that shopkeepers hired Muslims as henna artists, who then used the opportunity to lure Hindu girls and women on the pretext of offering them their services at lower prices.

“Muslim boys hide their identities by wearing kalawas (sacred thread Hindus tie to their wrists) and exchange their phone numbers with Hindu girls. This was the first step of love jihad,” Maheshwari said and added that even the entry of Muslim girls into these camps was banned.

Maheshwari, however, could not provide the details of even a single instance. “Such things seldom come on record because girls don’t like to speak about it,” she added.

Karwa Chauth, notably, is observed only by married Hindu women.