VHP protest: Vikas Marg blocked, additional forces deployed across Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory for commuters regarding the closure of Vikas Marg.

The advisory coincides with planned agitations by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) across the city in protest of communal clashes that occurred in Haryana's Nuh in Mewat after an attack on a religious procession headed to a place of worship on Monday.

"Due to protest at Red Light, Nirman Vihar Metro Stn. Today from 8 a.m. onwards, Vikas Marg to be completely blocked. Commuters coming from

Ghaziabad or by Delhi-Meerut E-way & going towards ITO to take NH-24. Those coming from Vivek Vihar to take Nala Road for ITO," Delhi Traffic Police said on X (previously known as Twitter).