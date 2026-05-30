Vietnam signs BrahMos missile deal, Indonesia pact nearing completion: Defence Secretary

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Saturday said Vietnam has already signed a deal to procure the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, while a similar agreement with Indonesia is in its final stages, signalling a significant expansion of India's defence footprint in Southeast Asia.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Singh said the Vietnam agreement had been concluded, though it had not yet been publicly announced.

“My understanding is that with both Indonesia and with Vietnam, the deal is in the final stages; in fact, for Vietnam, I understand that it has already been signed, probably not publicly announced, but it's already been signed,” he said.

The Philippines became the first overseas buyer of the BrahMos missile system in 2022 when it signed a contract worth nearly USD 375 million with India. Indonesia announced in March this year that it had entered into an agreement with India to procure the missile system, while reports earlier this month suggested that Vietnam was close to finalising a deal.

Neither the Indian government nor the prospective buyers have disclosed the financial value of the Vietnam and Indonesia agreements.

The deals are strategically significant as both Vietnam and the Philippines have overlapping maritime claims with China in the South China Sea, one of the world's busiest trade routes. India's growing defence engagement with Southeast Asian countries has attracted increasing attention as regional states seek to strengthen their deterrence capabilities amid continuing tensions in the disputed waters.