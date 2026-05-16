Vijay begins department-wise review, White Paper to follow: Minister
Tamil Nadu administration assessing finances and governance as portfolios for new ministers remain undecided
Tamil Nadu Minister C.T. Nirmal Kumar on Saturday said Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has initiated a review of all government departments to evaluate their functioning and financial condition, with the findings expected to form the basis of a comprehensive White Paper.
Speaking to reporters, Kumar said the newly formed TVK government was carrying out a detailed assessment of the state administration before charting its policy direction.
“A comprehensive White Paper will be released based on the findings,” he said.
Kumar is among the nine ministers sworn into the cabinet after Vijay assumed office as Chief Minister. However, the government is yet to announce the allocation of portfolios to ministers, with Kumar stating that the final decision would rest with the Chief Minister.
Soon after taking oath, Vijay launched a sharp attack on the previous DMK administration, accusing it of leaving behind a severe financial crisis and an empty treasury.
“The state is burdened with a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore. The treasury is empty. They have left us with a massive financial burden,” Vijay had said, while promising to release a White Paper detailing the state’s fiscal position.
Kumar said all MLAs from the party had returned to their constituencies to thank voters following the election victory and were also coordinating with district authorities to address issues such as drug trafficking, illegal mining, unauthorised quarrying and irregularities linked to TASMAC liquor outlets.
He claimed that the law and order situation in the state was showing signs of improvement and reiterated that the TVK government remained committed to implementing all promises made during the election campaign.
Responding to questions regarding the proposed monthly assistance scheme for women, under which beneficiaries are expected to receive Rs 2,000, Kumar said the programme could only be implemented after identifying the necessary financial resources and making allocations in the state budget.
“The scheme will be implemented only after the required funds are identified and provided for in the financial budget,” he said.
When asked about the absence of direct media interactions by the Chief Minister since taking office, Kumar said the Directorate of Information and Public Relations was issuing daily updates on government activities.
He also dismissed criticism over Vijay’s limited engagement with the press, saying there was no constitutional or legal requirement for the Chief Minister to hold regular media briefings.
“The government is transparent. Any information sought by the media will be provided,” Kumar added.
With PTI inputs
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