Vijay begins department-wise review, White Paper to follow: Minister

Tamil Nadu Minister C.T. Nirmal Kumar on Saturday said Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has initiated a review of all government departments to evaluate their functioning and financial condition, with the findings expected to form the basis of a comprehensive White Paper.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said the newly formed TVK government was carrying out a detailed assessment of the state administration before charting its policy direction.

“A comprehensive White Paper will be released based on the findings,” he said.

Kumar is among the nine ministers sworn into the cabinet after Vijay assumed office as Chief Minister. However, the government is yet to announce the allocation of portfolios to ministers, with Kumar stating that the final decision would rest with the Chief Minister.

Soon after taking oath, Vijay launched a sharp attack on the previous DMK administration, accusing it of leaving behind a severe financial crisis and an empty treasury.