Villagers protest SIR hearings, allege selective targeting in South 24 Parganas

Protests broke out on Sunday in the Basanti area of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, with villagers demonstrating against what they described as harassment during the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing process.

Angry residents blocked a highway by burning tyres, bringing traffic to a halt for several hours. Most of those taking part in the protest belong to the minority community and alleged that they were being selectively targeted through repeated SIR notices.

According to the protesters, many residents were summoned for hearings despite having already submitted multiple documents required for voter verification. They questioned why fresh notices were being issued after the completion of earlier formalities.

A local resident participating in the protest said they were not being given written communication and were instead being verbally informed by Booth Level Officers. The villager alleged that Muslim families were facing disproportionate scrutiny and that some were being asked to provide additional proof related to family details, even as similar cases among others were being processed without difficulty.

Similar demonstrations have also been reported from Baduria in North 24 Parganas district and from Magrahat and Mangalkot in South 24 Parganas and East Burdwan districts, indicating wider discontent over the SIR process.