Villages in TN's Erode celebrate 20th cracker-free Deepavali to protect birds

More than a dozen villages around Vellode Bird Sanctuary have observed a cracker-free Deepavali for 20 years.

Residents voluntarily avoid fireworks to protect birds during their breeding season.

The sanctuary attracts domestic and migratory birds between October and March.

Residents of more than a dozen villages surrounding the Vellode Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu's Erode district are celebrating a cracker-free Deepavali for the 20th consecutive year to protect thousands of birds that arrive there during the breeding season.

Spread across 240 acres, the sanctuary has a 50-acre pond with a capacity to hold water up to 30 feet deep. The waterbody is sustained mainly by seepage from the Lower Bhavani project canal and monsoon run-off.

The sanctuary, which faced a severe dry spell a few years ago, was rejuvenated at a cost of Rs 2.35 crore. The upgraded facility has strengthened bunds, miniature bridges, walkways, a butterfly park and designated selfie points, making it an eco-tourism attraction.

The annual bird season, which lasts from October to March, sees several domestic species, including Painted Storks, Asian Openbills, Black-headed Ibises, Little Cormorants and Grey Herons, arrive at the sanctuary. They are joined by migratory birds from regions as far as Siberia, Russia, Australia and New Zealand, including pelicans, sandpipers, Caspian terns and Black-necked Storks.

The birds feed on fish in the pond, build nests and raise their chicks before migrating back.