Violent clashes erupt at Chhattisgarh coal protest, several cops injured

At least eight persons, including police personnel, were injured and multiple vehicles set ablaze on Saturday after a protest against a coal mining project turned violent in the Tamnar area of Raigarh district, officials said.

According to the district administration, protesters stormed the coal handling plant of Jindal Power Limited, torching a conveyor belt, two tractors and other vehicles, besides vandalising office premises. A police bus, a jeep and an ambulance were also set on fire during the clashes, officials added.

Tension escalated after protesters resorted to stone-pelting and arson, damaging several government vehicles. The situation remained volatile even after senior officials and the local legislator reached the site to pacify the crowd, the administration said.

Residents from 14 villages affected by the Gare Pelma Sector-I coal block in the Tamnar area have been staging a sit-in protest at CHP Chowk in Libra village since 12 December. The agitation is against a public hearing held on 8 December at Dhaurabhatha for the proposed mining project, which villagers allege was conducted in violation of prescribed norms.

The latest violence follows another major confrontation over coal mining in the state's Surguja district on 4 December, when more than 30 police personnel were injured in a clash with villagers protesting the Amera coal mine extension project in Parsodi Kala village. Officials said the protest over the expansion of the open-cast mine turned violent as demonstrators pelted stones at security forces, prompting police to use lathi charges and tear gas to disperse the crowd before mining activities resumed later that day.