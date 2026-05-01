Viral photo falsely linked to Bargi Dam tragedy, officials issue clarification
Jabalpur administration warns against misinformation, says image is AI-generated or unrelated
A widely circulated photograph showing a mother holding her young child has been falsely linked to the recent boat tragedy at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh, prompting authorities to issue a clarification and urge restraint on social media.
The emotionally charged image, which has been shared across platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and X, was claimed by several users to depict victims of the cruise boat accident in Jabalpur district. The posts suggested that the bodies of the woman and child seen in the photograph had been recovered following the incident, amplifying public grief.
However, the district administration has firmly rejected these claims, stating that the image has no connection to the accident.
In an official statement, the authorities said the photograph was either generated using artificial intelligence or taken from an unrelated context. “This image does not pertain to the Bargi cruise incident in any way,” the administration clarified through its official communication channels.
The clarification comes as rescue and recovery operations continue at the Bargi Dam site, where a tourist vessel capsized earlier this week, resulting in multiple fatalities and several people still reported missing.
Officials noted that the spread of misleading content during such sensitive situations can cause unnecessary distress to affected families and complicate ongoing efforts on the ground.
The administration has appealed to the public to avoid sharing unverified information and to rely only on confirmed updates from official sources. It also highlighted the increasing challenge posed by misleading visuals and AI-generated content, particularly during emergencies when emotions run high.
Authorities emphasised that responsible information sharing is crucial to ensure clarity, prevent panic and support those directly impacted by the tragedy.
With IANS inputs
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