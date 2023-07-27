Viswa-Bharati student suspended for taking Amartya Sen’s side in tiff with varsity authorities

A postgraduate student of rural management programme, has been suspended by the university authorities, allegedly for taking the side of Nobel Laureate economist Dr Amartya Sen in the latter's tiff with the university authorities and making social media posts on this count.

In the suspension order, a copy of which has been accessed by IANS, the officiating proctor of Viswa-Bharati has claimed that the student Somnath Sow has been suspended for one semester following breach of discipline.

It has also been mentioned that the suspension was a unanimous decision of the standing students' disciplinary committee, which was approved by the competent authority.

The suspension order is dated July 26 but was issued to the student on Thursday, as per the latter's claims.