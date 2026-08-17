Vizhinjam Port to begin full-scale export-import operations on Tuesday

Vizhinjam International Seaport will formally begin full-scale export-import operations on Tuesday, marking its transition from a predominantly transhipment facility to a commercial gateway connecting Kerala’s exporters with overseas markets.

Chief minister V.D. Satheesan will flag off the first export container at 10.45 am, while Union ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal will attend the ceremony as chief guest.

The commencement of EXIM operations is expected to strengthen Kerala’s prospects as a logistics and manufacturing centre by allowing exporters to move cargo directly through Vizhinjam. Many consignments bound for western markets are currently routed through ports such as Colombo, Singapore and Dubai, increasing transit times and logistics costs.

A container shipped to Valencia in Spain during the trial phase has already tested the port’s export capabilities.

Operated by Adani Ports, Vizhinjam has a natural depth of between 20 and 24 metres, enabling it to accommodate some of the world’s largest container vessels. Its location, around 10 nautical miles from the international East-West shipping corridor, also gives it a strategic advantage in India’s maritime sector.

The new facility could offer significant benefits to Kerala’s small and medium-sized businesses. Exporters of spices, cashew, agricultural produce, marine products, handloom goods and textiles are among those expected to gain from more direct access to international markets.