Vizhinjam Port to begin full-scale export-import operations on Tuesday
Direct access to global shipping routes is expected to reduce logistics costs and support Kerala’s port-led industrial ambitions
Vizhinjam International Seaport will formally begin full-scale export-import operations on Tuesday, marking its transition from a predominantly transhipment facility to a commercial gateway connecting Kerala’s exporters with overseas markets.
Chief minister V.D. Satheesan will flag off the first export container at 10.45 am, while Union ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal will attend the ceremony as chief guest.
The commencement of EXIM operations is expected to strengthen Kerala’s prospects as a logistics and manufacturing centre by allowing exporters to move cargo directly through Vizhinjam. Many consignments bound for western markets are currently routed through ports such as Colombo, Singapore and Dubai, increasing transit times and logistics costs.
A container shipped to Valencia in Spain during the trial phase has already tested the port’s export capabilities.
Operated by Adani Ports, Vizhinjam has a natural depth of between 20 and 24 metres, enabling it to accommodate some of the world’s largest container vessels. Its location, around 10 nautical miles from the international East-West shipping corridor, also gives it a strategic advantage in India’s maritime sector.
The new facility could offer significant benefits to Kerala’s small and medium-sized businesses. Exporters of spices, cashew, agricultural produce, marine products, handloom goods and textiles are among those expected to gain from more direct access to international markets.
Alongside the launch of EXIM operations, the state government will introduce Mission Samudra, a port-led industrial and logistics development initiative centred on a broader “Port City” model.
The programme envisages the creation of the Vizhinjam Maritime Economic Region, comprising eight industrial clusters and three new cities, with Kerala’s 600-km coastline serving as its economic hinterland.
A Rs 400-crore catalytic fund will support the initiative through 14 sub-schemes covering port connectivity, logistics infrastructure, industrial clusters, urban development, programme management and capacity building.
Officials expect the public investment to attract more than ten times its value in private capital by 2031 across manufacturing, logistics, services and infrastructure.
The expansion of commercial activity around Vizhinjam is also likely to increase demand for warehouses, cold-storage units, container freight stations and logistics parks. This could generate employment in Thiruvananthapuram and adjoining districts.
With improvements to road and rail connectivity, officials believe Vizhinjam could become an important export gateway for cargo originating not only in Kerala but also in other parts of India.
The start of EXIM operations represents a critical step in Kerala’s attempt to build a wider economic ecosystem around the port and translate its maritime advantage into industrial growth, investment and employment.
With IANS inputs