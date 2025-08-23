Voter Adhikar Yatra “captivating the people of India”

The pan-Bihar Voter Adhikar Yatra has developed into a "historic agitation" against 'vote chori', said Congress general secretary (in-charge, organisation) K.C. Venugopal on 22 August, Friday, while announcing plans for the coming days, which will see more of the INDIA bloc leaders from across India and from different political parties joining Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav on the road.

Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Yadav, a former deputy chief minister of Bihar, began their yatra on 17 August and took a break on 20 August to return on 21 August.

Among the prominent faces already announced was Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (30 August, who seems to have rescheduled from 28 August); now we can expect to see Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin (27 August), his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren as well as party general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (26–27 August) to join the rallies in protest against the implementation of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

Earlier, CPI(M-L) Liberation's Dipankar Bhattacharya had joined Gandhi and Yadav in rallies on 19 August, and addressed a press conference with Mahila Congress leader Alka Lamba.