Voter Adhikar Yatra: Rahul, Tejashwi see more ‘dead’ people, salute Surya, head for Gaya

The march is part of a three-stage campaign in protest of the way the Election Commission has been conducting the special intensive revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar ahead of the state assembly elections this year. It looks to publicise people's right to 'one man, one vote', offer aid with redressing wrongful removal of names from the electoral rolls and urge the public to mobilise in person and online against 'Vote chori' in the country.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP for Wayanad, posted a video of the Yatra with the remark: "In a democracy, the common people have the greatest right, the "right to vote," through which the public chooses the government. This also means that in a democracy, the public is the master. But today, this fundamental right is being snatched away through vote theft."