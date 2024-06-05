'Wait and watch': Tejashwi Yadav on INDIA bloc talking to former allies

Amid suspense over whether the TDP or the JD(U) might join the opposition alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday, 5 June, asked people to "wait and watch".

Yadav, who travelled to Delhi from Patna in the same flight as Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar did, fuelling speculations on whether there were attempts to get him to the opposition's camp, said their interaction in the flight was limited to exchanging courtesies.

Asked if the opposition INDIA bloc is looking at getting the numbers to stake a claim to government formation, Yadav said, "We have come for the meeting today. Have patience, wait and watch what happens."