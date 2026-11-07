Wangchuk appeals to President Murmu, alleges smear campaign by Ladakh admin

Leh, 7 November: Climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday appealed to President Droupadi Murmu for urgent intervention in Ladakh, alleging that the Lieutenant Governor-led administration was orchestrating a targeted smear and defamation campaign against him and other critics in the Union Territory.

In a video message posted on X, Wangchuk released excerpts of what he described as a “sting operation” conducted by his lawyers. He alleged that a creative agency linked to two social media pages was involved in efforts to target him and promote the work of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Wangchuk said the Facebook and Instagram pages, ‘Ladakh Lens’ and ‘Ladakh Vision’, surfaced on 14 October, a day after Saxena made remarks about him at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai on 13 October.

He alleged that both pages had been created by the same creative agency and that their similar appearance and timing prompted his lawyers to investigate the agency.

The video features excerpts of a conversation between the lawyers and the agency's alleged owner, who refers to possible links with the LG's team, offers to facilitate contacts in Ladakh and mentions a Pune-based company handling the work.

Wangchuk alleged that the conversation pointed to the involvement of the LG administration in orchestrating online campaigns against its critics. He also claimed that national resources were being used to discredit Ladakhi leaders.

There was no immediate response from the LG's office to the allegations.

Administrative actions against HIAL

Wangchuk's appeal comes amid a series of administrative actions involving institutions associated with him, including the cancellation of the land lease of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), in August 2025.

The administration had cited the failure to execute the lease deed and pay the required premium within the stipulated period, as well as alleged non-compliance with the land's intended use, while cancelling the lease. It also directed HIAL not to undertake further activities related to the functioning of its Desert Flower School.

Wangchuk and his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, HIAL's co-founder and CEO, have attributed the delay in finalising the land deal to bureaucratic hurdles. They have alleged that the cancellation was part of a politically motivated witch-hunt linked to their campaign for Sixth Schedule safeguards and statehood for Ladakh.

Separately, the labour court in Leh on Saturday reserved its order in a case involving allegations of non-payment of statutory maternity benefits and unfair treatment of a former HIAL employee.