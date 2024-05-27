"Should PM use such language?" asks Tejashwi Yadav of Modi's mujra remark

Highlighting the use of terms like 'mujra' and the fearmongering around Hindu women's mangalsutras as being particularly undignified ground for the leader of the nation to tread, Yadav — the former deputy chief minister of Bihar, now the leader of the opposition in the state assembly — called on Narendra Modi in his letter to reflect on whether such language is appropriate to his position.

'Today you came to Bihar and made as many baseless, non-factual and false statements as you could. We no longer even expect that you will maintain the dignity of your office in the register of your speeches. Yet today, you went from talking of buffaloes (bhains) and mangalsutras all the way to terms like 'mujra' and 'mangalsutra'.

'If I may be honest, we are worried about you.