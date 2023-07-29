Incessant rains cause waterlogging in Jaipur

Waterlogging led to traffic jams on several roads including the Jaipur-Ajmer highway.

According to the weather department, heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Jaipur and Bharatpur on Saturday.

"Due to the formation of a new circulation system, there is a strong possibility of heavy rainfall activities in the districts of Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions of North-East Rajasthan from August 1," the department said.

On the other hand, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at some places in eastern Rajasthan during the 24-hour period till Saturday morning.

Jaipur recorded a maximum of 16 cm rainfall, followed by Lalsot in Dausa which received 12 cm rainfall. Bhim (Rajsamand), Atru (Baran), Neem ka Thana (Sikar) recorded 9, 8 and 7 cm rainfall, respectively, while many other areas received below 7 cm rains during this period.