Declare Wayanad landslide tragedy a national disaster: SKM

India's largest farmers' body, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), has demanded that the tragic landslides in Wayanad, Kerala, be declared a national disaster. Expressing their shock and condolences, SKM leaders highlighted the severe impact of the calamity, which has resulted in the loss of more than 280 lives, with at least 240 individuals known to be missing.

Additionally, 204 people have been injured, and 1,592 persons have had to be rescued through ongoing operations, per assorted media reports.

The majority of the victims are small- and middle-scale farmers and plantation workers.

In a statement, the SKM conveyed its sincere sympathy and support to the families and loved ones of the deceased, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.

The statement also acknowledged the rescue efforts by various agencies, including the army, state departments, the Kerala government and the Government of India, even as it called for enhanced assistance and uninterrupted application of resources to the rescue-and-relief operations.

The landslides in Wayanad have been deemed the worst disaster in Kerala since the devastating floods of 2018. With the hillsides softened by heavy rain for over two weeks, the extremely heavy rainfall on Monday, 29 July, triggered landslides.