Declare Wayanad landslide tragedy a national disaster: SKM
This has been the worst disaster in the state since the deadly floods of 2018, with over 8,000 people ousted from their homes
India's largest farmers' body, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), has demanded that the tragic landslides in Wayanad, Kerala, be declared a national disaster. Expressing their shock and condolences, SKM leaders highlighted the severe impact of the calamity, which has resulted in the loss of more than 280 lives, with at least 240 individuals known to be missing.
Additionally, 204 people have been injured, and 1,592 persons have had to be rescued through ongoing operations, per assorted media reports.
The majority of the victims are small- and middle-scale farmers and plantation workers.
In a statement, the SKM conveyed its sincere sympathy and support to the families and loved ones of the deceased, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.
The statement also acknowledged the rescue efforts by various agencies, including the army, state departments, the Kerala government and the Government of India, even as it called for enhanced assistance and uninterrupted application of resources to the rescue-and-relief operations.
The landslides in Wayanad have been deemed the worst disaster in Kerala since the devastating floods of 2018. With the hillsides softened by heavy rain for over two weeks, the extremely heavy rainfall on Monday, 29 July, triggered landslides.
Authorities have reported that more than 8,000 people are currently being sheltered in camps across the district.
Emphasising the gravity of the situation, the SKM has urged the Government of India to declare this tragedy a national disaster and extend all possible support to those affected. The group also called upon the public to contribute generously to relief and aid efforts and extend assistance as the people there start to rebuild their lives and homes.
Meanwhile, former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who hopes to replace him from this seat, have both arrived in Wayanad and were seen crossing one of the newly laid Bailey bridges to reach affected citizens sheltering at a relief camp.