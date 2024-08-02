Wayanad landslides: Kerala govt withdraws gag order on scientists speaking to media

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed Chief Secretary V Venu to withdraw a note issued by the State Disaster Management Authority, which restrained science and technology institutions in the state from sharing their opinions and study reports with the media regarding the recent deadly landslides in Wayanad.

In a statement on Thursday night, 1 August Vijayan said the news that the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) had directed scientific institutions and scientists not to visit the disaster-affected Meppadi Panchayat in Wayanad and not to express their opinions was misleading.

"The state government does not have such a policy," the Chief Minister said.

"The Chief Secretary has been directed to immediately intervene and withdraw the communication that conveyed such a message," he said.