Wayanad landslides: Rahul and Priyanka reach landslide-hit Chooralmala

Notably, Rahul and Priyanka were scheduled to visit Wayanad on Wednesday, 31 July but their schedule was put off because of adverse weather situations and incessant rains.

After visiting the spot, Gandhi in a Facebook post said witnessing the scenes of disaster and tragedy deeply pained his heart.

"The repeated incidents of landslides and natural calamities are extremely concerning. A comprehensive action plan is urgently needed," he said in his post.

“Priyanka and I were scheduled to visit Wayanad to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation. However, due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions, we have been informed by authorities that we will not be able to land,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X earlier.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi has been an MP from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he got elected from both Rae Bareli and Wayanad constituencies but he chose the former over the latter. Priyanka Gandhi is likely to contest polls from Wayanad, whenever elections happen.

AICC general secretary and Alappuzha MP K.C. Venugopal and various other Congress leaders were also accompanying them.