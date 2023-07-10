WB teacher scam: SC refuses to halt probe against TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee

"We are not going to interfere with the impugned order as this would stultify the investigation. Petitioner can avail the available remedies under the law”, the bench said.

On May 26, the top court had stayed the imposition of Rs 25 lakh cost on Banerjee by the high court which had dismissed his plea for recall of its previous order that CBI and ED could interrogate him in the West Bengal school jobs scam cases.