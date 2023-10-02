We have the strategy to defeat BJP in ‘VIP’ seats: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) national President Akhilesh Yadav has said the INDIA bloc has made a strategy to defeat the BJP on its "VIP" Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

He said that his party will declare candidates for these seats during the auspicious period of ‘Navratri’ (beginning in mid-October).

He made the remark while talking to newspersons on the sidelines of a book release event in Lucknow. He was responding to questions about reports on the BJP’s purported plan to defeat the SP in its VIP constituencies.

Though Akhilesh did not clarify what he meant by the BJP’s VIP seats, an SP leader preferring not to be named said, “He meant the seats such as PM Modi’s Varanasi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s Lucknow, or the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat in Yogi Adityanath’s home district.”