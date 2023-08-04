We set June quarter records in India driven by robust iPhone sales: Tim Cook

Apple has set a June quarter records in India, driven by the robust sales of iPhones, its CEO Tim Cook has said.

During the company’s fiscal 2023 third quarter results late on Thursday, Cook said that the performance of “our new stores in India this spring exceeded our expectations”.

Apple opened its own-branded Mumbai and Delhi retail stores in the country in April this year, which met with great enthusiasm.

On a specific question on the potential of India, Cook said: “You know we did hit a June quarter revenue record in India and we grew strong double digits. We also opened our first two retail stores during the quarter and of course it’s early going currently, but they are currently beating our expectations in terms of how they are doing”.