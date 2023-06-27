We will defend our land until the end: Tribal spokesperson

Ginza Vualzong spokesperson of the Indigenous Tribal Union Front said that Kuki tribals will continue defending their land until the end, in an interview with National Herald.

He said, “We are not attacking the Meitei villages but defending our villages. In the process, people are getting killed on both sides but we will still be defending whatever land we have left.” According to the ITUF press statement, 106 tribals had been killed while another 41,125 tribals had been displaced leaving 201 razed villages behind.

“The displaced tribals have left for different places now. Some have gone to Kanpur, some to Mizoram, some to Guwahati while some have left for Delhi,” said Vualzong to NH.

He said this prior to publishing a press statement in the afternoon of June 26, from the ITUF, stating that they were against any form of interaction or dialogue with Manipur Chief minister N Biren Singh. He added in the press statement, “N. Biren Singh, the perpetrator of the current ethnic violence whose hatred for the Kuki-Zo community resulted in the genocide of the Kuki-Zo community, cannot be the harbinger of peace.”