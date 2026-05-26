Weak monsoon forecast may weigh on rural demand and inflation in FY27: Report

India’s macroeconomic outlook for FY27 could face fresh challenges after forecasts of a below-normal monsoon raised concerns over rural demand, food inflation and monetary policy, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The report by investment platform smallcase said the monsoon season would play a critical role in shaping the country’s economic trajectory over the coming year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall at 92 per cent of the long-period average, categorising it as below normal.

Analysts warned that weaker rainfall could disrupt agricultural output and delay the recovery in rural demand, while also adding pressure on food prices and complicating interest-rate decisions in the coming quarters.

According to the report, stable and evenly distributed rainfall would help contain inflation and sustain growth momentum. However, poor rainfall patterns could trigger volatility in sectors linked to the rural economy and intensify inflationary risks.

The concerns come amid rising temperatures across the country. Global air quality platform IQAir reported that all 50 of the world’s hottest cities on April 27 this year were located in India.

Despite global economic uncertainties, the report noted that India’s economy has remained relatively resilient, although the monsoon continues to be one of the most important factors influencing domestic economic stability.

Nearly 55 per cent of India’s net sown agricultural land depends on rainfall, making monsoon performance crucial for crop production, food supply chains and rural incomes. Agriculture contributes around 15 to 16 per cent of India’s GDP and supports the livelihoods of nearly 45 per cent of the population.