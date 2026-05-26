Weak monsoon forecast may weigh on rural demand and inflation in FY27: Report
Below-normal rainfall could pressure food prices, consumption and interest-rate outlook, analysts warn
India’s macroeconomic outlook for FY27 could face fresh challenges after forecasts of a below-normal monsoon raised concerns over rural demand, food inflation and monetary policy, according to a report released on Tuesday.
The report by investment platform smallcase said the monsoon season would play a critical role in shaping the country’s economic trajectory over the coming year.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall at 92 per cent of the long-period average, categorising it as below normal.
Analysts warned that weaker rainfall could disrupt agricultural output and delay the recovery in rural demand, while also adding pressure on food prices and complicating interest-rate decisions in the coming quarters.
According to the report, stable and evenly distributed rainfall would help contain inflation and sustain growth momentum. However, poor rainfall patterns could trigger volatility in sectors linked to the rural economy and intensify inflationary risks.
The concerns come amid rising temperatures across the country. Global air quality platform IQAir reported that all 50 of the world’s hottest cities on April 27 this year were located in India.
Despite global economic uncertainties, the report noted that India’s economy has remained relatively resilient, although the monsoon continues to be one of the most important factors influencing domestic economic stability.
Nearly 55 per cent of India’s net sown agricultural land depends on rainfall, making monsoon performance crucial for crop production, food supply chains and rural incomes. Agriculture contributes around 15 to 16 per cent of India’s GDP and supports the livelihoods of nearly 45 per cent of the population.
The report said rainfall patterns directly influence consumption trends, inflation, liquidity conditions and corporate earnings across several industries.
It also highlighted that the timing and regional distribution of rainfall may prove more significant than aggregate rainfall levels during FY27. States dependent on monsoon-based cultivation for crops such as rice, pulses, sugarcane, soybean and oilseeds remain especially vulnerable to delayed or uneven rainfall.
Extended dry spells during sowing periods could adversely affect agricultural productivity and food availability, the report warned.
It further noted that climate change is increasing the frequency of erratic weather conditions, making rainfall quality and distribution as important as overall precipitation levels.
Food inflation has already shown signs of rising in recent months, particularly in vegetables and essential commodities. Since food products account for nearly 46 per cent of India’s Consumer Price Index basket, any disruption to supply caused by poor weather could quickly feed into broader inflationary pressures.
The report cautioned that a rise in inflation could complicate the Reserve Bank of India’s efforts to manage prices at a time when markets are anticipating gradual monetary easing.
A favourable monsoon, on the other hand, is expected to strengthen farm incomes, support rural employment and boost demand in sectors such as FMCG, tractors, two-wheelers, fertilisers, affordable housing and microfinance.
With IANS inputs
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