"We'll force govt to change POCSO" : Brij Bhushan before Ayodhya rally

Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faces a case under the POCSO Act, on Thursday said the law is being "misused" and under the leadership of seers, "we will force the government to change" it.

Singh was speaking to reporters at a meeting here regarding preparations for a rally of seers called by him in Ayodhya on June 5. He has claimed 11 lakh seers will take part in the rally.

Top wrestlers of the country, including Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since April 23, demanding Singh's arrest for allegedly sexually harassing seven women grapplers, including a minor.