West Bengal: Army flags Mamata allegation to governor, seeks clarity

The Indian Army’s Eastern Command has sought the intervention of West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose following chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent allegation that a senior Army officer was using the Fort William command base and working on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at the behest of the BJP.

According to a senior Lok Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan) official, two Army generals from Fort William met the governor last week and submitted a communication reportedly objecting to Banerjee’s claims. While details of the discussion were not immediately clear, the official said the governor had taken “serious note” of the matter and conveyed it to the relevant authorities in New Delhi.

“The Army officers are understood to have spoken to the governor and requested his intervention in the matter. The Army is peeved with the chief minister’s recent remarks suggesting that a commandant of the forces was working for the BJP while remaining posted at Fort William,” the official told PTI.

Banerjee had made the allegation on 13 January while addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna, without naming the officer in question. “I have information that a commandant at Fort William is working on SIR to lend support to the BJP. He is sitting there and doing the work of the BJP party office. I request them with folded hands to desist from such activities,” she said.