West Bengal BLO dies of heart attack; family alleges pressure from SIR exercise

A 54-year-old booth-level officer (BLO) in West Bengal’s Malda district died of a heart attack, with his family alleging that work pressure related to the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise contributed to his death.

The deceased, identified as Utpal Thakur, suffered a heart attack around 10.30 pm on Saturday and later died, family members said.

Thakur was serving as a BLO at booth number 93 in Nadapara under Chandrapara Gram Panchayat in Chanchal-II block, according to Election Commission (EC) sources. He was also a para-teacher.

Family alleges work-related stress

Family members said Thakur had been under “immense pressure” during the ongoing SIR exercise.

“Even after the voter list was published on 28 February, people kept approaching him regarding their names in the supplementary list,” a family member said.

Another relative alleged that the pressure of handling cases under the ‘under adjudication’ category contributed to the heart attack. Around 110 voters in his booth were reportedly placed in that category.

Utpal’s wife said, “My husband worked tirelessly in the SIR exercise, but could not handle work-related stress… We hope that the government will support my daughters and me.”