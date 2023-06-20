West Bengal Foundation Day?! Bengal CM calls it "ahistorical, unconstitutional"

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, June 20, lashed out at Governor C.V. Ananda Bose for organising an event to celebrate what is being termed the 'Foundation Day of West Bengal', despite strong objections raised by her and without consulting, far less obtaining any consent from, the state cabinet or the state legislature.

"I am shocked to know that you have decided to organise a programme on 20.06.2023 at the Raj Bhavan, commemorating what you have peculiarly chosen to describe as the state's Foundation Day," Banerjee wrote in a letter to Bose.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Benerjee also mentioned a telephonic conversation with the West Bengal governor earlier in the day, where Bose purportedly admitted that a unilateral and non-conclusive decision to declare a particular day as the 'foundation day' of West Bengal was not warranted.