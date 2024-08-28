West Bengal governor silent on injured policemen and attack on Raj Bhavan

The 'students’ march' to Nabanna to demand the resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, 27 August, did not succeed. The protestors failed to reach anywhere near the secretariat on the other side of the Hooghly river, in Howrah.

The number of protestors — many, if not most, of whom seemed to be either middle-aged political workers or unemployed youth — was also far below what was anticipated.