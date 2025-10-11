West Bengal transport department makes registration of e-rickshaws mandatory

In a move to regulate the movement of e-rickshaws, known as totos in West Bengal, the state transport department has made vehicle registration mandatory.

A transport department statement said on Saturday that all e-rickshaws should have a digitised temporary toto enrollment number (TTEN) and the process must be completed by November 30.

The process for registering under TTEN will start on October 13.

A new portal will track registered e-rickshaws using QR codes, allowing the authorities to monitor vehicle activity and prevent new illegal totos from operating.

Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan said the government is cracking down on unregistered and unsafe e-rickshaws, and district magistrates have been instructed to identify and remove unregistered battery-operated e-rickshaws manufactured by local garages.

"Many of these e-rickshaws don't abide by the Central Motor Vehicles, 1989 guidelines and hence the district authorities will issue notice for sealing those units which don't follow the prescribed guidelines in assembling such e-rickshaws. Only those units which have the license to assemble e-rickshaws following prescribed safety guidelines," he said.