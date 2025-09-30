West Bengal witnesses grand celebrations on Maha Ashtami amid Durga Puja festivities

Devotees thronged Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal on Tuesday to celebrate Maha Ashtami, considered the most auspicious day of the festival, as the rhythmic beats of the ‘dhaak’ echoed through streets and neighbourhoods.

From children to the elderly, devotees gathered in large numbers in the morning to offer ‘anjali’—floral tributes—to Goddess Durga. Clad in vibrant traditional attire, worshippers carried plates filled with flowers and bel leaves while priests recited sacred mantras, creating a colourful and spiritually charged atmosphere.

At Kolkata’s historic Sobhabazar Rajbari, one of the city’s oldest household pujas, rituals were conducted with grandeur, drawing crowds eager to witness centuries-old traditions.

Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, also saw thousands of devotees gather for special Ashtami rituals, including the traditional Kumari Puja, in which a young girl is worshipped as a living embodiment of the goddess.