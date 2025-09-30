West Bengal witnesses grand celebrations on Maha Ashtami amid Durga Puja festivities
Devotees thronged Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal on Tuesday to celebrate Maha Ashtami, considered the most auspicious day of the festival, as the rhythmic beats of the ‘dhaak’ echoed through streets and neighbourhoods.
From children to the elderly, devotees gathered in large numbers in the morning to offer ‘anjali’—floral tributes—to Goddess Durga. Clad in vibrant traditional attire, worshippers carried plates filled with flowers and bel leaves while priests recited sacred mantras, creating a colourful and spiritually charged atmosphere.
At Kolkata’s historic Sobhabazar Rajbari, one of the city’s oldest household pujas, rituals were conducted with grandeur, drawing crowds eager to witness centuries-old traditions.
Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, also saw thousands of devotees gather for special Ashtami rituals, including the traditional Kumari Puja, in which a young girl is worshipped as a living embodiment of the goddess.
The day will culminate with Sandhi Puja, observed at the juncture of Ashtami and Navami, regarded as the most sacred moment of the five-day festival. Priests explained that the 48-minute ritual commemorates Goddess Durga’s victory over the demons Chanda and Munda.
Despite the sultry weather, long queues were seen outside major Kolkata pandals, including Santosh Mitra Square, Kumartuli Park, College Square, Mudiali, Ballygunge Cultural, and Jodhpur Park, reflecting the enduring devotion and enthusiasm of worshippers.
Festivities were equally fervent across other parts of the state, including Durgapur, Asansol, Kalyani, and Siliguri, underlining the deep cultural and religious significance of Durga Puja, recognised by UNESCO as part of the world’s Intangible Cultural Heritage.
Maha Ashtami continues to be a day of fervent devotion, community celebration, and cultural pride, bringing together generations to honour the goddess and her triumph over evil.
With PTI Inputs
