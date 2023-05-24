Western disturbance brings respite from scorching heat, rain likely in Delhi

With an active western disturbance over the western Himalayan region, several states of North India, including the national capital and its surrounding areas, got respite from the scorching summer heat, a India Meteorological Department official said on Wednesday.



The IMD had earlier predicted relief from the heat from May 24 to May 27 due to the effect of Western Disturbance.



According to IMD, rain and thunderstorms are in likely in the national capital on Wednesday.



"There will a drop in temperature. Apart from thunderstorms today and tomorrow in Delhi, it will be cloudy with drizzle on May 26 and 27 and the temperature will drop to 35 degree Celsius," as per IMD officials.