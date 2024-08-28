‘Advanced security liaison’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat gets Modi–Shah level protection
Unlike the standard Z-plus security for VIPs, ASL goes a step further by coordinating across agencies
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has been upgraded to the advanced security liaison (ASL) cover, a status that aligns him with prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah in terms of protection accorded.
This decision, taken by the ministry of home affairs (MHA), follows a comprehensive security review that identified lapses in Bhagwat’s protection detail, particularly during visits to non-BJP states.
What is advanced security liaison (ASL)?
Advanced security liaison (ASL) is a specialised security protocol designed to ensure the safety of high-profile individuals who are at significant risk. Unlike the standard Z-plus security, which is among the highest levels of protection in India, ASL goes a step further by integrating extensive coordination between various security agencies and local authorities.
What does ASL entail?
The ASL protocol involves a series of coordinated activities that are meticulously planned and executed to safeguard the protectee. Here‘s what the process typically includes:
Pre-visit security assessment: Before the protectee arrives at a scheduled location, a combined team, including members of central and local security agencies, conducts a thorough assessment of the site. This includes identifying potential threats, vulnerabilities and escape routes.
Coordination with local authorities: The ASL drill requires active collaboration with local authorities such as the district administration, police and health departments. These agencies are briefed and integrated into the security plan to ensure that all local risks are mitigated.
Multi-layered security: ASL involves the implementation of multiple security rings around the protectee. These rings are designed to provide a buffer against any possible security breaches. Each layer is manned by a different security agency, ensuring comprehensive protection and safeguarding against infiltration.
Anti-sabotage measures: An integral part of the ASL protocol is the anti-sabotage check, which involves sweeping the venue for explosives or other dangerous materials. This step is crucial in neutralising any potential threats before the protectee arrives.
Meticulous planning: Every aspect of the protectee’s visit is meticulously planned, from the route they will take to the personnel who will be involved in their protection. This includes a detailed itinerary, with contingency plans in case of emergencies.
Why was Bhagwat’s security upgraded?
The upgrade in Bhagwat’s security status reportedly came after the MHA’s review found gaps in his protection during visits to certain states governed by non-BJP parties. Given his prominent position and the associated risks, the decision to enhance his security to the ASL level was taken to ensure his safety is on par with the country’s top leadership.
By granting ASL cover, the government aims to provide Bhagwat with the highest level of protection available to public figures, ensuring that his security is comprehensive and foolproof, regardless of the political environment of the region he visits.
This move places Mohan Bhagwat alongside Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah, underscoring the importance of his role and the potential threats associated with it.
