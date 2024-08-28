‘Advanced security liaison’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat gets Modi–Shah level protection

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has been upgraded to the advanced security liaison (ASL) cover, a status that aligns him with prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah in terms of protection accorded.

This decision, taken by the ministry of home affairs (MHA), follows a comprehensive security review that identified lapses in Bhagwat’s protection detail, particularly during visits to non-BJP states.

What is advanced security liaison (ASL)?

Advanced security liaison (ASL) is a specialised security protocol designed to ensure the safety of high-profile individuals who are at significant risk. Unlike the standard Z-plus security, which is among the highest levels of protection in India, ASL goes a step further by integrating extensive coordination between various security agencies and local authorities.

What does ASL entail?

The ASL protocol involves a series of coordinated activities that are meticulously planned and executed to safeguard the protectee. Here‘s what the process typically includes:

Pre-visit security assessment: Before the protectee arrives at a scheduled location, a combined team, including members of central and local security agencies, conducts a thorough assessment of the site. This includes identifying potential threats, vulnerabilities and escape routes.

Coordination with local authorities: The ASL drill requires active collaboration with local authorities such as the district administration, police and health departments. These agencies are briefed and integrated into the security plan to ensure that all local risks are mitigated.