On a flight from Lucknow to Delhi after polling was over for the last phase of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, I found an interesting co-passenger in Indresh Kumar, a senior RSS leader. I asked him what were his expectations from the government if the BJP led by Narendra Modi were to win the elections.

Pat came the answer: “Get a closure report in all cases being termed Hindu terror cases.” Indresh himself was an accused in the Ajmer blast case along with Swami Aseemanand and Sunil Joshi, an RSS pracharak from Madhya Pradesh. Modi did oblige his RSS brethren.

Ten years later, I was surprised to read Indresh Kumar’s statement on Modi: “Lord Ram has punished the BJP for its arrogance by limiting its tally to 240 (32 short of the majority).”

The two instances sum up the change the relationship between the BJP and its mother organisation the RSS has undergone this past decade. The RSS, which worked tirelessly to bring the BJP to power, is now blaming it for all that is wrong with politics.

It’s now a no-holds-barred battle between the two, though still not out in the open. Instead, the battle is being fought through proxies and symbols. The BJP feels like a tiger cub that has come of age and no longer needs the help of its mother. The RSS feels it has invested too much in the BJP to let go of its grip, and has the cub between its teeth.