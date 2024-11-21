What is FBI’s evidence against Gautam Adani? Why has he been named?

Gautam Adani, his nephew and six other executives of various Adani companies have been charged with the following offences:

1. Bribing or offering to bribe Indian government officials to ensure the execution of lucrative solar energy supply contracts with ‘Indian government entities’ (state power distribution companies)

2. Conspiring to misrepresent Adani Group companies' anti-bribery practices (na khaya hoon, na khaoonga) to US-based investors and international financial institutions

3. Concealing from investors, regulators and investigators the bribery of Indian government officials

4. Obstructing the US government’s investigation into the bribery and destroying documents and digital communication

Government-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) was unsuccessful in finding buyers for the power at the prices contracted with Adani and Azure. Hence Adani, along with others, allegedly met with various government officials several times in 2021 and 2022 and offered them bribes to sign power sale agreements with SECI, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Besides the criminal charges filed in a New York court, in a separate civil lawsuit, the US Securities and Exchange Commission also charged Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and an Azure Power executive with "violating the anti-fraud provisions of the federal securities laws".