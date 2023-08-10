What is regretful is that PM has not found time to visit Manipur: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram on Thursday took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and also questioned the Prime Minister over not visiting violence-hit Manipur.

In a tweet, Chidambaram said, "Ethnic cleansing is shameful," admitted the Home Minister. It happened under his watch. He added that it is 'more shameful' that politics is being played on it. He is wrong."

"Raising and debating the issue of ethnic cleansing is the duty of every citizen, especially of political leaders and MPs. What is regretful is that the Prime Minister has not found the time to visit Manipur in the last 100 days," the Congress leader added.