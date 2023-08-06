WhatsApp group admin held in UP's Bhadohi for comment against Adityanath

Seth said that police had received the complaint in this regard on August 4 through Twitter.

A screenshot of the derogatory comment has been obtained, he said.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against Sahabuddin Ansari and Muslim Ansari under various sections of the IPC, IT Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act. According to police, the name of the WhatsApp group is 'Nagar Palika Parishad Bhadohi', which has almost all the corporators of the Nagar Palika Parishad of Bhadohi, and members of the public, and its purpose was to address the problems faced by the common people. This is not an official WhatsApp group of corporators, police added.