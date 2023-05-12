When BJP comes to power, it stops projects started by Congress govts: Gehlot

He, however, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to declare ERCP a project of national importance and he had written letters to him on the matter but he is yet to receive a reply.



"When a BJP government is formed in the state, projects started by the Congress are stalled by them," he said, according to an official statement.



The chief minister inaugurated the Mini Secretariat building in Alwar.



He said whenever a new division is formed, Alwar will be a priority.



Recently, the state government announced the formation of three new divisions in the state.



He exuded confidence that the people of the state will repeat the Congress government in the state in the upcoming assembly election.