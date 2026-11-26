The Supreme Court will consider whether press accreditation should affect the protection afforded to journalists covering protests

A five-member panel will examine claims that police detained seven journalists and used force against reporters covering Delhi protests on 10 and 11 October

The journalists’ unions say reporters were obstructed despite showing press credentials. Delhi Police argues that social media creators cannot automatically claim the same protections as journalists

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would examine who qualifies as a journalist and whether accredited reporters should receive greater protection than people who describe themselves as journalists while covering protests.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana said the freedom to report had to be balanced with the need to maintain public order. Justice Bagchi observed that accreditation could make a difference to the protection a reporter receives, raising a question the court said it would consider.

The bench referred the factual claims arising from the Delhi protests on 10 and 11 October 2026 to a five-member committee headed by former Supreme Court judge R Subhash Reddy. It asked the petitioners to submit material showing whether the journalists were at the protest sites, whether police used force against them and, if so, whether that force was proportionate to what was needed to maintain public order.