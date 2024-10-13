Who will be the next BJP president?

What are the chances that the frosty relationship between the Sangh and Modi’s BJP will thaw now that the party has won the Haryana assembly elections defying all forecasts and expectations?

The question is blowin’ in the wind partly because some commentators are attributing the BJP’s unexpected victory to the ‘hard work’ the RSS put in this time around. Conversely, there are those who question this hypothesis, and ask how come the Sangh’s ‘hard work’ failed eight of 13 ministers and the Speaker in Haryana? The other question gaining currency is whether the Haryana results will strengthen the hands of the BJP or the RSS in their internecine feud.

In political circles, the BJP’s failure to secure a simple majority in the Lok Sabha was attributed partly to the indifference of the RSS during the election campaign. If the RSS did indeed play a hand in Haryana, has it proved a point? Since the Lok Sabha results in June, the acerbic public remarks of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat have left little to the imagination.

Sample these:

“Manipur has been burning for over a year; Whose responsibility is it to douse the fire?”

“Some people believe they are superhuman beings; they want to be treated like gods and eventually as God.”

“Do not assume you are divinity or have divine powers; leave that for people to judge.”

These barbs tell a bitter tale, but some commentators have dismissed talk of a rift in the Sangh Parivar as a red herring. It is fairly well known that till 2015, relations between RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were cordial. Indeed, in September 2015, New Delhi hosted a coordination meeting between the ruling party and the RSS in Madhya Pradesh Bhavan.