RSS, the mothership to which BJP must always return

Next year, on 17 September, the prime minister turns 75. Ten days after that, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) turns 100. During the Lok Sabha campaign, BJP president J.P. Nadda said the party did not need the RSS as it had in the past because it was now self-sufficient. This is an unusual statement, because it assumes the two entities are totally separate. Are they?

The RSS is the only ideological fount for Hindutva. In the BJP, leaders come and go, policies come and go, the RSS remains permanently in the background as the shareholder with a controlling stake. Indeed, the RSS formed the BJP to protect it. This is according to the official history of the BJP itself, which was published by the party in 2006 as a series of six volumes.

The founding of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor of the BJP, came after an RSS rally in Delhi in December 1947 drew a large crowd and also attracted Hindu princes, businessmen and leaders of other Hindu organisations. This popularity was something that alarmed the Congress, especially Jawaharlal Nehru, the BJP history says.

The assassination of Mahatma Gandhi on 30 January 1948 gave the Congress the opportunity to act. It decided to ban the RSS on 2 February, three days after Gandhi’s murder. RSS chief M.S. Golwalkar had sensed his institution would get into trouble once the details of Gandhi’s assassination were out. He acted immediately.

On the day of the killing, he sent telegrams to RSS branches suspending operations for 13 days. The same day, he also telegrammed Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel and Gandhi's son Devdas with a message of condolence: ‘Shocked at this cruel fatal attack and tragic loss of greatest personality.’

The next day, Golwalkar again wrote to Nehru, expressing his shock and referring to the assassin Nathuram Godse as a "thoughtless perverted soul" who had "committed the heinous act of putting a sudden and ghastly end to the life of poojya Mahatma ji by the bullet". He called the killing unpardonable and an act of treason.