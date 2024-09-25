Why foreign diplomats but no foreign journalists are allowed in J-K

A foreign journalist posted on 18 September, “Kashmir goes to vote today in its first assembly elections for a decade - and the first since its statehood was revoked. The BJP is calling it a "success of democracy". Unfortunately, no foreign journalists were allowed to go”. It provoked the Managing editor of Kashmir Times Anuradha Bhasin to sardonically quip, “And local journalists are not allowed to report what they see and what they are told”.

In a podcast for Kashmir Times, Bhasin questions the statement of Union home minister Amit Shah that the Union government would decide if and when statehood would be restored to the Union Territory. What kind of democracy is this when the home minister says that only the BJP and prime minister Modi could restore statehood and nobody else, she asks.

Bhasin goes on to point out that she has watched unknown YouTubers and Influencers recording themselves at the busy commercial centre around Lal Chowk in Srinagar and boast that there was no fear, no stone pelting and the Internet was working just fine.

In sharp contrast, she recalled, local journalists were routinely stopped from recording videos and interviewing people. The experience of a correspondent of BBC India and Arfa Khanam Sherwani of the Wire was similar, with security personnel stopping them from talking to local people.