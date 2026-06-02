Why Indian tourists fail to navigate global cultural nuances

Reports and visuals of impromptu garba on an airport tarmac in Vietnam, dancing on railway tracks and high noise levels—often characterised by a blend of enthusiasm and cultural differences—have drawn the ire of locals. While such behaviour is far from representative, and the vast majority of Indian travellers are respectful and considerate, certain patterns have emerged, prompting advisories from establishments and sparking conversations on social media.

A recent advisory issued by a hotel in Gstaad, Switzerland, highlights some of these behavioural nuances. While not explicitly naming any nationality, the advisory subtly addressed issues such as noise levels, appropriate attire in public areas and the responsible use of hotel facilities.

Though framed neutrally, it was widely interpreted as a response to observed behaviours and, in this instance, understood to be directed at Indian guests.

One common observation relates to the volume of conversations and the exuberance that can sometimes be perceived as disruptive in quieter, more reserved environments. As one travel blogger, @Wanderlust_India, tweeted, "It's a fine line between enjoying your vacation and respecting the local culture. Sometimes, we Indians can get a bit too loud, forgetting we're not in a Bollywood party! #IndianTourists #TravelEtiquette."

This sentiment echoes concerns raised by incidents in Vietnam, where "inappropriate behaviour" by Indian tourists has been reported. These have ranged from littering at historical sites to loud and boisterous conduct in temples and public spaces. While such incidents may be isolated, they often gain traction and shape perceptions.

A news report from Vietnam quoted a local guide as saying, "We welcome all tourists, but we ask them to respect our heritage. Some visitors have not understood the sanctity of our temples."

The underlying reasons for such behaviour are multifaceted. For many Indians, international travel is a relatively recent phenomenon, with outbound tourism witnessing a significant surge over the past decade.

This rapid growth means a large segment of travellers may not yet have extensive experience navigating diverse cultural norms. Moreover, concepts of personal space and public decorum can differ significantly from Western or East Asian standards. What is considered normal social interaction within India may be perceived differently elsewhere.