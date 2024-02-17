Why is Praful Patel still so privileged in the NCP?

Praful Patel has always been a highly privileged leader in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for his suave sophistication, articulate English, and ability to rub shoulders with entrepreneurs and political leaders alike.

In the early days of the NCP, the lack of all those qualities in himself made Patel indispensable to Sharad Pawar. Today, Pawar's rebel nephew Ajit Pawar needs Patel for the very same reasons, despite having spent the last 20 years cutting Patel down to size.

So the Ajit faction of the NCP is now giving an unnecessary ticket to Patel for the Rajya Sabha. Patel is already a member, nominated by the united NCP in 2022, and has four years to go to full term. But the sword of disqualification is hanging over his head, and so Ajit has found an escape route by renominating him on his party ticket, since the Election Commission has declared the Ajit faction as the 'real NCP'.

Without Patel, Ajit can never hope to build a presence in New Delhi, and he is hoping Patel will do for him what he did for his uncle over the last 20 years.

But what can Patel really do? Pawar was already a national leader when he split the Congress, though he may have been clumsy in his communication skills. Ajit is completely lacking in national presence and, in addition, is arrogant and lacks his uncle’s conciliatory and bridge-building abilities. He may be tolerated in Maharashtra for who he is, but nationally, he would require much more to make his presence felt at the Centre than merely Patel’s networking.