Why is the Opposition boycotting the JPC on Constitution Amendment Bill?

The decision by major opposition parties to boycott the 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC)—constituted by the Lok Sabha Speaker this week to examine the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill—brings into sharp relief the growing crisis of democratic accountability in India. Tabled in Parliament on 20 August 2025 by Union home minister Amit Shah, the Bill proposes automatic disqualification of the Prime Minister, ministers and chief ministers if they remain in jail for 30 days on serious offences. While framed as a tool to fight corruption, opposition leaders widely see the Bill as a political weapon aimed at destabilizing opposition-ruled states and suppressing dissent.

Headed by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, the committee comprises 21 MPs from the BJP and its allies and 10 more from AIMIM, NCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar), SAD (Badal), BJD, YRCP and others.

While the opposition had opposed the introduction of the Bill itself, alleging that the government’s intention was malafide, the Speaker too took his time in constituting the committee, having asked parties to suggest names only in October. Eventually, parties belonging to the INDIA bloc decided to stay away, concluding that participation was meaningless as the BJP with majority support in the JPC will in any case ignore the recommendations and suggestions made by the opposition. The experience with the Waqf Bill was cited by the Opposition to indicate the futility of the JPC.