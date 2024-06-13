Why Mohan Majhi must beware Naveen Patnaik: A soft veneer hides steel inside

As the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) prepared to contest its first assembly election in the year 2000, party president Naveen Patnaik invited Bijoy Mohapatra for a chat.

Mohapatra was chairman of BJD’s political affairs committee and one of Patnaik’s most caustic critics.

Patnaik’s cordiality during the meeting took Mohapatra by surprise. As this veteran—who had been a minister in the cabinet of Naveen’s father Biju Patnaik—got up to leave, his host wished him luck: Mohapatra was about to contest from Patkura, Patnaik's customary seat.

Happy with the patch-up, Mohapatra proceeded to Patkura to file his nomination. But before he could do this, he received news that the party had replaced him with a young journalist, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak. It was too late for Mohapatra to file his papers as an independent candidate by now. And Patnaik Jr had struck.

This ruthlessness in dealing with enemies has been a hallmark of Naveen Patnaik as a politician. It is this streak, belying his soft, urbane manner, that kept him in power for nearly 25 years. BJD old-timers recall his late mother’s words: “Pappu (Naveen’s nickname) may appear soft from the outside but he has steel inside.”

As he bowed out of office, being replaced by the BJP's Mohan Majhi after an uninterrupted reign of 24-plus years—missing Pawan Chamling’s record of being India’s longest-serving chief minister (of Sikkim) by a whisker—there is intense speculation over his future.

Will Pappu quit or fight back?