Why Shettar, Savadi joining Congress may uproot BJP from Karnataka

Sources said that the important thing to note is that the Congress is attempting to put balm on the old wounds of the Lingayat community.



The Lingayats had abandoned the Congress after late CM Veerendra Patil's unceremonious ouster in 1990.



Under the leadership of Patil, a Lingayat strongman, the Congress had won 178 seats out of 224 in 1989, which is the biggest victory of the party till date. Ever since the exit of Veerendra Patil, the Lingayat vote bank has drifted away from the Congress.



The grand old party is seeing the development as a golden opportunity to attract the Lingayat votes by accommodating senior Lingayat leaders from north Karnataka region.



BJP insiders said that with former CM Yediyurappa retiring from electoral politics, the saffron party will face an uphill task to keep the Lingayat vote bank intact, from which it derives its core strength, ahead of the assembly polls.



The BJP party which was upbeat about its chances after the release of the first and second list of candidates is in shock with the unfolding of events. BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi, reacting to Shettar's exit, stated that though it is a temporary setback for the party, they will face it.



Waking up to the Congress party's claims of the Lingayat leadership being finished off, the Karnataka BJP has stated that the Congress has only cheated them. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Congress showers special love on Lingayats only during elections.



The Lingayat voters in Karnataka are vigilant and they have always taken the right decision. The Congress has shown special love for them after the Assembly elections were announced. It was the same party that tried to divide the Lingayats and Veerashaivas. The people have not forgotten the divide-and-rule policy of the Congress, Bommai stated.



It had opposed its inclusion in the 2A category in 2009 and rejected it in 2016. The incumbent BJP government created a separate category, 2D, and hiked the quota for the Lingayats. Now, the Congress has instigated somebody to file a case in the Supreme Court questioning the reservation for them. The Congress leaders opposed every development for the Lingayats, Bommai claimed.



More than anything, after 1967, except for Veerendra Patil, no Lingayat has become the chief minister of Karnataka. Even Patil was treated badly by the Congress leaders. People know what happened to the Lingayat leaders like M. Rajashekar Murthy and Virupakshappa. Now, they are treating former ruling party leader S.R. Patil very badly and denying him the post of Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council and the post of the Council Chairman, Bommai asserted.