Why was President Murmu silent on inflation, Manipur, minorities, asks Kharge

The President cannot let the government off the hook by choosing instead to advise the Opposition to rise above partisan politics, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in his initial reaction to Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint houses of Parliament on Thursday, 27 June.

Pointing out that in the past five years there were at least 12 cases of paper leaks in the 66 entrance tests conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which impacted 75 lakh examinees, the Congress president accused the government of shirking its responsibility. Pointing fingers at the Opposition for allegedly ‘politicising’ the issue does not absolve the government, he said.

The Congress president also voiced his disappointment at President Murmu’s address, which made no mention of runaway food inflation or the continuing strife in Manipur or the growing mob attacks and state action against minorities.

Manipur has seen an exponential rise in incidents of extortion and abduction, but the government, which prepared the President’s address, seems oblivious to the situation. Kharge also expressed concern at the increasing incidence of violent attacks on Muslims, Dalits and Adivasis in BJP-ruled states, which too the President’s address did not mention.