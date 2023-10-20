Will Google explain what was ‘Suicidal’ in Priyanka Gandhi’s speech?

The 30-second reference to suicides in her 40-minute address in Telangana this week prompted YouTube India to put a warning tagline saying, ‘the content may contain suicide or self-harm topics’. The effect was to reduce the visibility of the video as the warning would have put off many from watching it or sharing it.

Congress leaders have been quick to accuse YouTube India for unfairly censoring content and for targeting the opposition. In recent months, they pointed out, the YouTube channel and videos of Rahul Gandhi were receiving a lot more views than PM Modi. Although BJP leaders have often exceeded the boundaries of decency and threatened rivals with violence, YouTube India is not known to have put similar warnings on them.

In a blistering attack on the BRS government in Telangana, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had accused it of promoting the ‘land-sand-wine-and mine mafia’, not filling up vacancies in the government, starving the Osmania university of funds and promoting private universities set up by BRS politicians to fleece the students. Pointing out that INC had created the state of Telangana, knowing full well that it could lose the election in the state, she accused the BRS of letting down Telangana and those who laid down their lives for it. She had then proceeded to list the ‘guarantees’ that the Congress had mentioned in its manifesto.