Will not allow anyone to take law into their hands, says K'taka DyCM Shivakumar
He, however, refused to comment on a statement by former Home Minister Araga Janendra that he has started dominating the police officers
In an apparent dig at former CM Basavaraj Bommai's statements supporting the saffronisation of the police force and moral policing, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday asserted that his government will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands.
While interacting with reporters at the Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said, "The former Chief Minister had stated why not saffronisation? Why not moral policing? But we will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands."
"Be it a Congressman or any other political party worker, no one should take law into their hands. The law should be protected by the police. What I mentioned yesterday (in the meeting of police officers) was, at three or four places, the entire staff of the police department had worn clothes representing a political agenda instead of uniforms and posed for photographs. This is not what the Constitution says and is not according to the law. The police department has a big image in Karnataka," Shivakumar explained.
He, however, refused to comment on a statement by former Home Minister Araga Janendra that he has started dominating the police officers. "People have given Araga Janendra and his government a befitting answer in the elections. I don't have time to reply to his statements," he said.
The Deputy Chief Minister recalled that cabinet minister Priyank Kharge, who holds a prominent position in the party, was summoned when he raised the issue of corruption. "How many people are summoned? Why not others? Was he targetted because he is Dalit? A Congress MLA? The police have to work as per the law, the country comes first," Shivakumar stated.
Shivakumar, on Tuesday, rapped Karnataka police officials and alleged that they are trying to saffronise the state police department. "Are you all set to saffronise the police department? We will not allow it under our government," he asserted.
