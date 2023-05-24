Will not allow anyone to take law into their hands, says K'taka DyCM Shivakumar

In an apparent dig at former CM Basavaraj Bommai's statements supporting the saffronisation of the police force and moral policing, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday asserted that his government will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands.



While interacting with reporters at the Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said, "The former Chief Minister had stated why not saffronisation? Why not moral policing? But we will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands."



"Be it a Congressman or any other political party worker, no one should take law into their hands. The law should be protected by the police. What I mentioned yesterday (in the meeting of police officers) was, at three or four places, the entire staff of the police department had worn clothes representing a political agenda instead of uniforms and posed for photographs. This is not what the Constitution says and is not according to the law. The police department has a big image in Karnataka," Shivakumar explained.